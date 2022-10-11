GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.05

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 5525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm has a market cap of C$69.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,273,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,776,622.50.



GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

