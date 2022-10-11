GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.05

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPVGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 5525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm has a market cap of C$69.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenPower Motor

In other GreenPower Motor news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,273,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,776,622.50.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

