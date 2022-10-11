Guggenheim Trims Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Target Price to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
LYV stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
