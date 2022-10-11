Guggenheim Trims Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Target Price to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

