Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.79

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 97154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
