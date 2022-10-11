H2OC (H2OC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

H2OC (H2OC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, H2OC has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. H2OC has a market cap of $71.92 and $3.00 worth of H2OC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2OC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

H2OC Token Profile

H2OC was first traded on May 9th, 2022. H2OC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. The official message board for H2OC is medium.com/h2o-securities. H2OC’s official Twitter account is @h2o_coin. The official website for H2OC is www.h2o-securities.com. The Reddit community for H2OC is https://reddit.com/r/h2osecurities/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling H2OC

According to CryptoCompare, “H2OC (H2OC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2OC has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H2OC is 0.00004795 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.h2o-securities.com/.”

