Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Up 1.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €11.26 ($11.49) and last traded at €11.12 ($11.35). Approximately 14,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.00 ($11.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.07. The firm has a market cap of $806.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

