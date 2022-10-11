Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.60

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

