Hansa Investment Company Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

HAN traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 174 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206. The stock has a market cap of £208.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,087.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.71).

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.