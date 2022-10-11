Hansa Investment Company Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
HAN traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 174 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206. The stock has a market cap of £208.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,087.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.71).
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.