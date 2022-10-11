Hanzo (HANZO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $755.49

Hanzo (HANZO) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Hanzo has a total market capitalization of $755.49 and approximately $63,630.00 worth of Hanzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hanzo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hanzo has traded 108.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hanzo Token Profile

Hanzo launched on May 5th, 2021. Hanzo’s total supply is 66,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,000,000,000 tokens. Hanzo’s official Twitter account is @hanzo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hanzo’s official website is www.hanzommorpg.com.

Hanzo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo (HANZO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Hanzo has a current supply of 66,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanzo is 0.00000002 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55,554.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hanzommorpg.com/.”

