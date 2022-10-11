Hardy Reed LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 264,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 25,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

