Hardy Reed LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.37. 92,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

