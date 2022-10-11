Harmony Play Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103,089.45 (HPLAY)

Harmony Play (HPLAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Harmony Play token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony Play has a market cap of $103,089.45 and $35,098.00 worth of Harmony Play was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony Play has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Harmony Play

Harmony Play was first traded on October 11th, 2021. Harmony Play’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Harmony Play’s official website is harmonyplay.one. Harmony Play’s official Twitter account is @harmony_play and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony Play (HPLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. Harmony Play has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Harmony Play is 0.00644309 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://harmonyplay.one.”

