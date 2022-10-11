Haven token (HAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,684.00

Haven token (HAVEN) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Haven token has traded up 63% against the US dollar. Haven token has a total market cap of $286,847.76 and approximately $54,684.00 worth of Haven token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven token token can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Haven token

Haven token’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. Haven token’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,404,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Haven token is https://reddit.com/r/SafeHavenDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven token’s official Twitter account is @safehavendefi?t=9ftqqu4c-zc5nur3h-safa&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Haven token is www.safehavendefi.com.

Buying and Selling Haven token

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven token (HAVEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Haven token has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Haven token is 0.0839595 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safehavendefi.com/.”

