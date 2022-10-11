Head to Head Review: Inrad Optics (INRD) vs. Its Rivals

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inrad Optics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 75 244 443 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Inrad Optics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Volatility & Risk

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ competitors have a beta of -1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 85.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.78

Inrad Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

