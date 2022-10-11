Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $32.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

