Hero Arena (HERA) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Hero Arena (HERA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Hero Arena has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Hero Arena token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hero Arena has a market cap of $32,659.19 and approximately $12,207.00 worth of Hero Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hero Arena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hero Arena Profile

Hero Arena was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Hero Arena’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,743,750 tokens. Hero Arena’s official message board is heroarena.medium.com. Hero Arena’s official Twitter account is @heroarena_hera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hero Arena’s official website is heroarena.app.

Hero Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Arena (HERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hero Arena has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hero Arena is 0.0057436 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,695.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroarena.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero Arena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero Arena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero Arena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero Arena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.