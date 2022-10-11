hiODBS Trading 58.4% Lower This Week (HIODBS)

hiODBS (HIODBS) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, hiODBS has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. One hiODBS token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hiODBS has a market capitalization of $354,522.83 and approximately $5.18 million worth of hiODBS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

hiODBS Profile

hiODBS was first traded on September 13th, 2022. hiODBS’s total supply is 72,995,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,947,000 tokens. hiODBS’s official website is www.fracton.cool. hiODBS’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hiODBS

According to CryptoCompare, “hiODBS (HIODBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiODBS has a current supply of 72,995,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiODBS is 0.00572314 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,882,486.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

