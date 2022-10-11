HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) Price Down 86.9% This Week

HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, HorseDrace has traded 86.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HorseDrace token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HorseDrace has a market cap of $40,051.68 and $12,639.00 worth of HorseDrace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HorseDrace Token Profile

HorseDrace launched on September 18th, 2022. HorseDrace’s official Twitter account is @horsedrace. The official website for HorseDrace is www.horsedrace.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HorseDrace (HORSEDRACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HorseDrace has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HorseDrace is 0.00014714 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.horsedrace.com/.”

