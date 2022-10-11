HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.71.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

