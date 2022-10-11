HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.37

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 22997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.