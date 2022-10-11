Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($53.06) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 2.2 %

Hugo Boss stock opened at €47.49 ($48.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

