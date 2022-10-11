HunnyDAO (LOVE) One Day Volume Tops $1,718.00

HunnyDAO (LOVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. HunnyDAO has a total market cap of $383.17 and approximately $1,718.00 worth of HunnyDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HunnyDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HunnyDAO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

HunnyDAO Token Profile

HunnyDAO (LOVE) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2021. HunnyDAO’s total supply is 75,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,230 tokens. HunnyDAO’s official Twitter account is @hunnyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HunnyDAO is https://reddit.com/r/hunnyfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HunnyDAO is dao.hunny.finance/#/dashboard. The official message board for HunnyDAO is medium.com/hunnyfinance.

Buying and Selling HunnyDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HunnyDAO (LOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HunnyDAO has a current supply of 75,467 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HunnyDAO is 0.04711385 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dao.hunny.finance/#/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunnyDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunnyDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HunnyDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

