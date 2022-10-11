IC DEFI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32,498.24 (ICD)

IC DEFI (ICD) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One IC DEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IC DEFI has traded 159.9% higher against the dollar. IC DEFI has a total market capitalization of $32,498.24 and $17.00 worth of IC DEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About IC DEFI

IC DEFI launched on August 8th, 2021. IC DEFI’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. IC DEFI’s official message board is twitter.com/ic_defi. IC DEFI’s official website is icdefi.org. IC DEFI’s official Twitter account is @ic_defi.

IC DEFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IC DEFI (ICD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. IC DEFI has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IC DEFI is 0.00059997 USD and is down -45.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $238.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icdefi.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IC DEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IC DEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IC DEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

