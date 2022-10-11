iinjaz (IJZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $113,396.00

iinjaz (IJZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. iinjaz has a market cap of $6,809.40 and approximately $113,396.00 worth of iinjaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iinjaz has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One iinjaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

iinjaz’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. iinjaz’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,386,381 tokens. The official website for iinjaz is www.iinjaz-token.com. iinjaz’s official Twitter account is @iinjaz_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iinjaz (IJZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. iinjaz has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iinjaz is 0.00013 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iinjaz-token.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iinjaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iinjaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iinjaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

