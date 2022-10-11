Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 559 ($6.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.62. The firm has a market cap of £741.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,433.33. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 483.54 ($5.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

