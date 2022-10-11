Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given New GBX 2,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMBBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

IMBBY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

