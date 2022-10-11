INFAM Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,779.00 (INF)

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One INFAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. INFAM has a market capitalization of $68,975.13 and approximately $70,779.00 worth of INFAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INFAM has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INFAM alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM Profile

INFAM (INF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2021. INFAM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for INFAM is infam.io. INFAM’s official Twitter account is @infam_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INFAM

According to CryptoCompare, “INFAM (INF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INFAM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INFAM is 0.22991711 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infam.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INFAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INFAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INFAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INFAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INFAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.