ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €11.75

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 366,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

