INME Run Hits One Day Volume of $13,262.00 (INMER)

INME Run (INMER) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, INME Run has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One INME Run token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. INME Run has a market capitalization of $41,370.28 and $13,262.00 worth of INME Run was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

INME Run Profile

INME Run’s genesis date was July 4th, 2022. INME Run’s total supply is 104,860,000 tokens. INME Run’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. INME Run’s official website is www.inme.finance.

INME Run Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INME Run (INMER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME Run has a current supply of 104,860,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME Run is 0.00039319 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.inme.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INME Run directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INME Run should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INME Run using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

