Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 64948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INE shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.45.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.