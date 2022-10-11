Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,566.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Byrna Technologies

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

