Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %
ATSG stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 263,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,951. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.