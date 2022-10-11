Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $502,242.73.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $422,300.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 523,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,503. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $19,290,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.