Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,805,820 shares in the company, valued at $115,448,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $257,800.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

CTKB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 386,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,420. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -677.00 and a beta of -0.09.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

