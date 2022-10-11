Insider Selling: MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) Insider Sells 73,256 Shares of Stock

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD – Get Rating) insider Robert Ryan sold 73,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$78,750.20 ($55,070.07).
MACA Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00.
About MACA
