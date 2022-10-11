Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$34,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,733 shares in the company, valued at C$3,677,264.50.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. ATB Capital increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

