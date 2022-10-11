Insider Selling: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Sells 37,534 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,363. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.