Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $18.08. Intapp shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 371 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $390,961. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

