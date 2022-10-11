Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. 578,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.