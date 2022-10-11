Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 247,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Intel by 18.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 472,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 73,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

