Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

