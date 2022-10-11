Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 2,141,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

