International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $118.25. 24,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

