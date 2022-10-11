International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 43,166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

