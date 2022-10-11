International Paper (NYSE:IP) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

International Paper has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE IP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

