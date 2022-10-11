Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,900 to GBX 4,700. The stock traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 51662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,672.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
