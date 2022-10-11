Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,900 to GBX 4,700. The stock traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 51662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,672.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

