Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Intuit stock opened at $387.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.32 and a 200-day moving average of $423.78.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

