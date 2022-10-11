Inverse Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $967.14 (INVERSE)

Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Inverse Protocol has a total market cap of $967.14 and $17,670.00 worth of Inverse Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Inverse Protocol

Inverse Protocol’s launch date was April 30th, 2022. Inverse Protocol’s total supply is 1,026,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,870 tokens. Inverse Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inverseprotcol. Inverse Protocol’s official website is inverse-protocol.com. Inverse Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inverseprotocolofficial.

Inverse Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inverse Protocol has a current supply of 1,026,702 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Protocol is 0.00094038 USD and is down -34.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $577.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inverse-protocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

