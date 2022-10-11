Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 163,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1,031.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 346.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 141,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.