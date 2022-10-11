Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

QQQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.37. 2,205,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,943,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $263.64 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.