Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

